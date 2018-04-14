Sheriff's arson team investigates after Lakewood house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One man was killed and one woman suffered minor injuries after a fire burned home in Lakewood, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
One man was killed and one woman suffered minor injuries Saturday morning after a fire burned a home in Lakewood, authorities said.

The fire began about 1:30 a.m. at a single-family residence in the 19900 block of Corby Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not publicly released. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson Explosive Detail.
