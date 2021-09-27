hispanic heritage

Power of the press: Inside the oldest and largest Latino publisher in the country

EMBED <>More Videos

Power of the press: Inside the oldest and largest Latino publisher

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arte Publico Press started as a literary magazine in the late 60s, as a space where Hispanic writers could showcase their work. It grew into a publishing house with one lone book.

Now decades later it is the oldest and largest Latino publisher in the country!

Founder and Director Nicolas Kanellos works with his team to publish 28 books a year, ranging from children's books to books for the education system, and novels for adults.

Arte Publico Press is also home to the Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage project. They are working to recover everything written by Latinos from the colonial period to present day, and digitizing the material so it is available to everyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbooksktrkcommunitylocalishhispanic heritage
HISPANIC HERITAGE
First Latino CAO at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Center shares story
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
Edward James Olmos stresses importance of Latino storytellers
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News