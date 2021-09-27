HOUSTON, Texas -- Arte Publico Press started as a literary magazine in the late 60s, as a space where Hispanic writers could showcase their work. It grew into a publishing house with one lone book.
Now decades later it is the oldest and largest Latino publisher in the country!
Founder and Director Nicolas Kanellos works with his team to publish 28 books a year, ranging from children's books to books for the education system, and novels for adults.
Arte Publico Press is also home to the Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage project. They are working to recover everything written by Latinos from the colonial period to present day, and digitizing the material so it is available to everyone.
Power of the press: Inside the oldest and largest Latino publisher in the country
HISPANIC HERITAGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News