As heat wave grips SoCal, man detained on suspicion of starting Thousand Oaks fire

At the start of a triple-digit heat wave expected to linger over Southern California all week, several temperature records were broken on Tuesday.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been detained in connection with a small brush fire that broke out overnight in Thousand Oaks off the 101 Freeway.The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Rancho Road and only burned about one acre before it was extinguished, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.The man who was detained was not identified but was being questioned about the fire. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately available.This comes as a heat wave continues to grip Southern California.The California Independent System Operator says it should have enough electricity to meet demand and avert outages. But disruptions such as wildfires that burn transmission lines or other unexpected problems could lead to the first "Flex Alert" of the year.Officials say that if an alert is called, people would be asked to voluntarily cut electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.