covid-19

President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, tests positive for COVID, skips Latin America trip

Jill Biden taking 6-day trip; daughter tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
EMBED <>More Videos

Bidens' daughter tests positive for COVID, skips Latin America trip

WASHINGTON -- Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, has COVID-19 and is no longer accompanying her mother on a trip through Latin America, the White House said Wednesday.

She is not considered a close contact to either of her parents, said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesperson. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it had been "several days" since the president and first lady last saw their daughter.

Ashley Biden's positive test result was announced just before Jill Biden's flight Wednesday to Ecuador, the first stop on her six-day Latin America trip. The first lady also planned to visit Panama and Costa Rica before returning to Washington next week.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases among Washington power brokers put new focus on White House's protocols for Biden

It's the second time that the coronavirus has caused Ashley Biden, 40, to miss out on traveling abroad with her mother.

Earlier in May, she was bumped from the first lady's trip to Eastern Europe to visit with Ukrainian refugees after learning that she had been a close contact of someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Ashley Biden had tested negative after that exposure, LaRosa said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines "close contact" with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more with them over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with "close contact" do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines but should wear well-fitting masks around other people for 10 days after the contact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.jill bidencoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Tujunga doctor accused of issuing fake COVID vaccine cards to patients
CDC to domestic travelers: Test for COVID before and after you fly
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
CDC says US death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million
TOP STORIES
Kidnapped SoCal teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
16-year-old girl stabbed by classmate in Montclair, police say
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Controversy surrounds Villanueva over campaign ad filmed in church
Federal agency probing Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
All Coastal Fire evacuation orders lifted in Laguna Niguel
Show More
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day
Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot in South LA
Montebello opens largest tiny home village in San Gabriel Valley
More TOP STORIES News