Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer discusses increase in racism aimed at Asian Americans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the coronavirus crisis has brought out a lot of good in people, unfortunately, people have also seen some negative effects with an increase in reports of hate speech directed at the Asian American community.There's also been an increase in complaints about non-essential businesses opening up despite the safer-at-home order.In the video above, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about how his office is handling those issues.