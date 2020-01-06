Ask the Mayor: Questions for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Eyewitness Newsmakers

Have a question for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti? Send us your question using the form on this page and then watch Eyewitness Newsmakers to see if he answers it.You must include your name and e-mail address. Please keep your question to 50 words or less.Eyewitness Newsmakers airs Sunday mornings on ABC7 at 11:30 a.m. in January, and at 3:30 p.m. in February and March.