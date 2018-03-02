An acting student and model with dreams of making it in Hollywood has mysteriously vanished, and her panicked friends are now in a nonstop search to find her.Adea Shabani left Macedonia to study acting. The 25-year-old, who once posed in a photo with rapper Kanye West, had been in Los Angeles for less than two years. Friends are now desperate for answers after she disappeared on Friday."She was not replying to text messages. She was missing, so I got worried," said friend Antonio Escobar.Her childhood friend Emma Joe is certain something is not right."There's got to be something that is behind this. We were trying to find her. There is nothing. We were posting flyers," Joe said.Shabani's mother hired a private investigator for help and flew in from Macedonia determined to find her daughter.Los Angeles police said the young woman was last seen in the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, not far from where she lives.Friends are asking anyone who may have seen her to speak up."Treat it as if it were your own family member, some of your own friends because believe me if you met this girl, if you knew this girl, she would be a great friend to everybody that knows her," said Lisjen Jovanovski.Shabani is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.