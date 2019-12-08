Assault rifles, flame thrower among cache of weapons seized from home in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Camarillo man is facing a slew of charges after police seized a huge cache of weapons, including several assault rifles and a flame thrower.Christopher Oleksik was arrested after authorities searched his home on Glenbrook Avenue Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Detectives found about 20,000 rounds of ammunition, four AR-15 rifles, several handguns, body armor and more. They also located heroin in his bedroom.Some of the weapons were described by authorities as "ghost guns," firearms that are illicitly manufactured without a serial number.Additional weapons were also seized from a storage unit associated with the 38-year-old.Oleksik was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility but was released on $105,000 bail. He is due back in court at the end of the month.