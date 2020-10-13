Chase suspect apprehended in Camarillo after leading Oxnard police to standoff in Thousand Oaks parking lot

The chase began by making its way at intermittent speeds from Oxnard to the Promenade at Westlake Village at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake boulevards.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled into a parking space and several patrol vehicles from multiple agencies blocked the parking lot's exits. Other officers and deputies positioned their units at a distance from the truck.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was possibly armed with an AR-15 rifle.
At about 1 p.m., the suspect managed to drive out of the parking lot and the pursuit resumed. A column of law enforcement vehicles followed behind the truck as it drove into Camarillo.
The suspect eventually pulled over onto the dirt shoulder of an empty road and exited the truck. He was immediately surrounded by sheriff's deputies, one of whom tackled the driver to the ground.
The man was then taken into custody without any further incident. Whether a firearm was found in the truck was not immediately confirmed.