Man who was armed with axe arrested after swimming in MacArthur Park Lake to evade police

A man suspect of assaulting someone with an axe and then swimming through MacArthur Park Lake to avoid police was taken into custody Monday. (KABC)

MACARTHUR PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspect of assaulting someone with an axe and then swimming through MacArthur Park Lake to avoid police was taken into custody Monday.

The situation unfolded around 2 p.m., when authorities said a man armed with an axe threatened someone and then assaulted them with it.

That suspect then swam to a small island in the middle of the lake, refusing to leave. Eventually, the man got into the water and swam around for a while before he came to shore.

Firefighters hosed off the man before he was taken into custody.

The victim who was attacked is expected to survive.
