A man suspect of assaulting someone with an axe and then swimming through MacArthur Park Lake to avoid police was taken into custody Monday.The situation unfolded around 2 p.m., when authorities said a man armed with an axe threatened someone and then assaulted them with it.That suspect then swam to a small island in the middle of the lake, refusing to leave. Eventually, the man got into the water and swam around for a while before he came to shore.Firefighters hosed off the man before he was taken into custody.The victim who was attacked is expected to survive.