East Hollywood: Assault suspect arrested after high-speed chase

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Hollywood on Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase.According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, a male victim flagged down officers about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Winona and Sunset boulevards.The bloodied individual gave a description of his assailant to police, who were able locate the suspect, the spokesperson said. A pursuit ensued, with multiple LAPD vehicles chasing a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan through Hollywood on surface streets.The driver pulled over near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Westmoreland, where officers pointed their firearms at the car and ordered the driver to exit.He stumbled out of the sedan and got face-down on the street before being handcuffed without incident.The victim, who was attacked with an unknown weapon, were not life-threatening, the LAPD said.