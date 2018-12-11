California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges

FILE - Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, (D-Fresno), speaks to fellow lawmakers on Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

FRESNO, Calif. --
California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) has been arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child.

According to a law enforcement document, Arambula was arrested Monday afternoon on the charge, which is a misdemeanor offense.

For this type of child abuse charge, Arambula could face up to one year in jail.

Arambula was first elected to the State Assembly in a April 2016 special election to replace former Assemblyman Henry Perea, who resigned to work for the pharmaceutical industry.

This story will be updated.
