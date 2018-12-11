California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) has been arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child.According to a law enforcement document, Arambula was arrested Monday afternoon on the charge, which is a misdemeanor offense.For this type of child abuse charge, Arambula could face up to one year in jail.Arambula was first elected to the State Assembly in a April 2016 special election to replace former Assemblyman Henry Perea, who resigned to work for the pharmaceutical industry.