Coronavirus

How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut

Take it from a person who has spent nearly a year floating in isolation. Social distancing in the coronavirus era is manageable.

Astronaut Scott Kelly, who is famed for spending 11 months on board the International Space Station with only one other person, spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday about the rigors of isolation.

As more and more states have ordered residents to "flatten the curve" and remain inside, Kelly offered some suggestions for people to get by their days and nights indoors, especially with a worst case outlook of at least two months.

"Having a schedule is critical to getting through this," Kelly said, adding that being a creature of habit can work. "You need to schedule work, rest, taking care of your environment."

While there is some caution, he advised people to take time to go outside.

Kelly lived on the ISS from March 2015 until the following March.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

Social distancing: What it is and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Memorial Hermann staff dances and plays games to keep spirits up


UPDATED MAP


Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusastronautspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News