At least 1 dead, 2 injured in South Los Angeles shooting, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead and two others wounded in South Los Angeles, authorities tell Eyewitness News.

Sheriff's deputies, as well as county firefighters, were responding to the Florence area near the intersection of Central Avenue and 68th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

AIR7 HD was over the crime scene as authorities conducted their investigation, showing what appeared to be a body on the ground next to a car with its doors open.

The injured victims were transported to a hospital.

It's unclear what lead up to the shooting.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
