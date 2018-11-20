A vehicle crashed over the side of a roadway and plummeted 100 feet down the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, killing at least one person and sparking a small brush fire Monday.Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the crash near San Gabriel Dam at Mile Marker 21.67 shortly after 5 p.m.Search-and-rescue crews worked to reach the crash site after a witness reported seeing the vehicle go over the side and catch fire.California Highway Patrol officials later confirmed at least one fatality in the incident.The crash sparked a blaze, which burned at least two acres, but the forward progress was quickly stopped by firefighters at the scene.Highway 39 was expected to be closed from Morris Dam until Tuesday morning.