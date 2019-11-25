Hollywood officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized after machete attack, LAPD says

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot a person armed with a machete during a confrontation Monday morning in Hollywood, leaving the suspect hospitalized and an officer injured, the LAPD said.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics placing an injured person on a gurney and into an ambulance about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the wounded suspect was transported to a medical center in unknown condition. A police officer who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening was being treated at the scene.

The apparent machete was seen in the middle of the street near a pool of blood.

A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions as an investigation got underway.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
From CNN Newsource affiliates
