At least 1 killed after vehicle falls off roadway above Azusa

A vehicle crashed 100 feet over the side of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, killing at least one person and sparking a small brush fire Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A vehicle crashed over the side of a roadway and plummeted 100 feet down the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, killing at least one person and sparking a small brush fire Monday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the crash near San Gabriel Dam at Mile Marker 21.67 shortly after 5 p.m.

Search-and-rescue crews worked to reach the crash site after a witness reported seeing the vehicle go over the side and catch fire.

California Highway Patrol officials later confirmed at least one fatality in the incident.

The crash sparked a blaze, which burned at least two acres, but the forward progress was quickly stopped by firefighters at the scene.

No evacuation orders were initiated, but Highway 39 was closed at Mile Marker 18, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Andy Berg.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area.
