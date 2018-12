At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in Covina on Christmas Eve.California Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened in foggy conditions just before 3 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Azusa Avenue.It's unclear how many cars were involved in the crash and if there were any other injuries.Lanes were closed in the area overnight but have since reopened.