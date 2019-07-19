At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed after a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys early Friday morning.The crash occurred close to the Roscoe Boulevard exit, near the side of the freeway at about 3:21 a.m.Another person injured in the crash was transported to a hospital.One lane and the southbound on-ramp to the 405 Freeway were closed.Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the driver might have been racing.