At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed after a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys early Friday morning.
The crash occurred close to the Roscoe Boulevard exit, near the side of the freeway at about 3:21 a.m.
Another person injured in the crash was transported to a hospital.
One lane and the southbound on-ramp to the 405 Freeway were closed.
Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the driver might have been racing.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
