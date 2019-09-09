At least 1 killed in San Bernardino triple shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a triple shooting left at least one person dead in San Bernardino Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of W. Baseline Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said one victim was found in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.

The other two were found further down the same block.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.
