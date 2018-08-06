At least 2 dead as massive explosion rips huge hole in highway

BEN GITTLESON
Italian police said at least two people were killed and 67 injured in a massive explosion that ripped a huge hole in a highway near an airport in northern Italy.

Video and photos from witnesses showed a massive fireball shooting into the air on a highway in the suburbs of Bologna on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Bologna said a vehicle accident caused a fire that led to the explosion, and Italian firefighters said a tanker carrying inflammable material was involved.

Traffic was blocked in the area, and videos and photos from the scene showed burned-out vehicles and a partially-collapsed roadway.

"My car is still under the flyover, I am waiting to see if and when I can get it back," Marco Rosadini, from Arezzo, Italy, told Italian news agency ANSA. He said he was at a restaurant in the area. "At one point, we heard a violent explosion. I thought it was an attack."

He said that there were seven to eight minutes of what sounded like explosions causing the glass roof of the restaurant to collapse.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT team responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Nearly 50 vehicle break-ins per week reported in West Hollywood
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
9-year-old boy's lemonade stand held up at gunpoint
Show More
Hesperia barricade suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed
More News