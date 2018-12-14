At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Hollywood

At least two people are hurt following a brief chase that ended in a crash in the Hollywood area on Friday.Los Angeles police said that though the situation remains fluid, they believe two suspects, a man and a woman, were involved in the chase.The reported-stolen vehicle crashed near a gas station in the area of Fletcher and Riverside drives, where the male suspect fled on foot and the woman remained injured inside the vehicle.Police said the man was caught shortly after fleeing and was taken into custody.The female suspect, who was eventually taken out of the chase vehicle, appeared to be conscious and breathing but bleeding from the head.The chase involved a reported stolen vehicle that was traveling at high speeds and at times on the wrong side of the road along surface streets.No further information was immediately released.