At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Silver Lake

At least two people are hurt following a brief chase that ended in a crash in the Silver Lake area on Friday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said they believe two suspects, a man and a woman, were involved in the chase, which originated in Hollywood.

The vehicle crashed near a gas station in the area of Fletcher and Riverside drives, where the male suspect fled on foot and the woman remained injured inside the vehicle.

Police said the man was caught shortly after fleeing and was taken into custody.

The female suspect, who was eventually taken out of the chase vehicle, appeared to be conscious and breathing but bleeding from the head.

The chase involved a reported stolen vehicle that was traveling at high speeds and at times on the wrong side of the road along surface streets.

No further information was immediately released.

Correction: The story earlier stated that the chase ended in Hollywood, but the chase ended in the Silver Lake area.
