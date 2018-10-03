At least 20 hospitalized after pool chemical exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school

As many as 20 people, including children, have been transported to a hospital after being exposed to a pool chemical in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday evening, officials said.The incident occurred at Daland Swim School on the 100 block of E. Wilbur Rd.At least seven were listed in critical condition.Patients were reported to have difficulty breathing.As many as 20 ambulances arrived at the scene to transport patients as the pool was evacuated. A triage area was set up near the area.Officials urged the public to avoid the area.