At least 3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding collapses during high wind

EMBED <>More Videos

At least three people were injured in Hollywood after a section of scaffolding collapsed amid high wind.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured after a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the sidewalk in Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. on the 6700 block of Selma Avenue.

Two of the people were treated at the scene and one person was transported to a hospital.

The incident occurred amid high wind in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countylos angeleswindscaffolding
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
String of burglaries target Malibu, Hollywood Hills homes
LIST: SoCal people charged in alleged college admissions scam
VIDEO: Man steals perfumes from Seal Beach store
Experts explain a better strategy for waking up refreshed
Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations
Newport Beach man at center of college cheating scandal
Show More
Long Beach man was among victims of Ethiopia plane crash
University admissions fraud case worries independent college counselors
'Dumbo' flies into Hollywood with circus-themed premiere
UCLA coach, USC workers among dozens accused in college admission scam
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
More TOP STORIES News