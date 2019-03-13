HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured after a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the sidewalk in Hollywood early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. on the 6700 block of Selma Avenue.
Two of the people were treated at the scene and one person was transported to a hospital.
The incident occurred amid high wind in the area.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
At least 3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding collapses during high wind
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News