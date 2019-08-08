At least 4 killed in series of stabbings across Orange County; suspect in custody

The Garden Grove Police Department said it started when the suspect, a 33-year-old Garden Grove resident, attempted to rob a bakery on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove.
He then traveled to apartment complex in the 12000 block of Jentges Avenue, where one person was stabbed to death. A second person with multiple stab wounds was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Two more robberies occurred at local businesses in the area. One woman was stabbed at an insurance businesses in Garden Grove. She is expected to survive.
Police then began getting reports from a Chevron gas station on Harbor Boulevard, where one man pumping gas was and suffered lacerations to his face. Police said he was also expected to survive.
The suspect was arrested near a 7-Eleven on Harbor Boulevard and 1st Street in Santa Ana. At a press conference Wednesday night, Garden Grove Lt. Carl Whitney said the suspect disarmed a security guard inside the store. That person was also rushed to the hospital but later died.
Another person was killed at a Subway parking lot on 1st Street.
"These are all random acts of violence. Our suspect was not associated with any of our victims," said Whitney.
Garden Grove and Santa Ana police were investigating at least eight crime scenes in the area.
Garden Grove police were investigating multiple scenes with several homicides, multiple robberies and stabbings by suspect. Suspect in custody at Harbor and First in Santa Ana.
Garden Grove police were also investigating a separate stabbing that left a 62-year-old woman dead in her apartment. The victim's son is a person of interest in the case.
It's unknown whether the stabbings are connected.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.