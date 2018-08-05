At least 39 dead after 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island; tsunami warning lifted

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
The head of the disaster management agency in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province, Muhammad Rum, says the death toll from an earthquake that hit the tourist island of Lombok has risen to 39.

The magnitude 7.0 quake centered on northern Lombok struck early Sunday evening and was also felt strongly in neighboring Bali, where it damaged buildings.

Officials initially reported that at least three people had been killed.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake struck, saying small waves were possible.

The agency's head, Dwikorita Karnawati, later told MetroTV that the tsunami warning had ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were detected in three villages.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Kompas TV that the quake strongly jolted Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, and may have caused damage there.

He said the quake was also felt in parts of neighboring Bali island.

Video aired by Kompas TV showed patients being evacuated from a hospital in Bali's Tabanan district.

Iwan Asmara, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, said people poured out from their houses in panic to move to higher ground, particularly in Mataram and North Lombok district.

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok on July 29, killing 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
