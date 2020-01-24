Residents wake up to smashed car windows after at least 50 vehicles vandalized in Whittier

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating early Friday morning after at least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier.

Whittier police responded to as many as 15 calls on Thursday between 10 p.m. and midnight regarding vandalized vehicles.

At least 50 vehicles were seen with smashed windows, a number that may increase.

It appears a BB gun was used for the vandalism and that an unspecified number of vehicles were also hit in La Habra and Pico Rivera, police said.

The suspect is also believed to be connected to a drive-by shooting, in which three men were shot at with the BB gun in the 6200 block of Rockne Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. All men suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Pico Rivera sheriff's station.

Police are asking residents to check security videos as they continue searching for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countyvandalism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, injures 5 others in Antelope Valley
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
Chicharito now the biggest star in LA's Galaxy
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Family awarded $5.5M over woman's injuries at Tarzana senior living facility
2 injured after fight outside Lake Balboa middle school
Show More
Obama portraits coming to LACMA during 2021 tour
Missing NoHo man with schizophrenia found safe
Missing Alhambra 17-year-old found alive
Raiders officially add Las Vegas to their name
Coronavirus: Other strains already common in U.S.
More TOP STORIES News