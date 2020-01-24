Residents wake up to smashed car windows after at least 50 vehicles vandalized in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating early Friday morning after at least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier.Whittier police responded to as many as 15 calls on Thursday between 10 p.m. and midnight regarding vandalized vehicles.At least 50 vehicles were seen with smashed windows, a number that may increase.It appears a BB gun was used for the vandalism and that an unspecified number of vehicles were also hit in La Habra and Pico Rivera, police said.The suspect is also believed to be connected to a drive-by shooting, in which three men were shot at with the BB gun in the 6200 block of Rockne Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. All men suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Pico Rivera sheriff's station.Police are asking residents to check security videos as they continue searching for the suspect.