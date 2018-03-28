ATF offers $10K reward for information on weapons stolen from Compton vault

Guns are seen in this undated file photo.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A $10,000 reward is being offered to find whoever stole a cache of weapons from a Compton city vault.

The reward, which was announced Tuesday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the stolen firearms.

MORE: ATF investigating disappearance of cache of guns from Compton vault
EMBED More News Videos

Compton City officials reported a cache of 30 weapons missing and federal agents from the ATF are investigating.


Approximately 31 firearms being stored in a vault at the old Compton City Hall on Alameda Street recently went missing.

The discovery came as Compton City Manager Cecil Rhambo, a former assistant Los Angeles County sheriff, learned last year that Compton had custody of some 200 guns.

Rhambo ordered the sheriff's department to inventory the weapons and remove them from city property until the Compton city officials could decide what to do with them.

The deputies catalogued the guns. When they returned to retrieve them, they discovered dozens of the weapons had been stolen.

ATF officials believe the weapons were stolen sometime between March 6 and Aug. 31, 2017.

The missing firearms included 23 Beretta .40-caliber pistols and eight Glock .40-caliber pistols, ATF officials said.

The cache had been stored in the vault since Compton disbanded its police department in 2000 and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department took over.

The case remains under investigation by the ATF. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the ATF Long Beach office at (818) 265-3760.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsinvestigationpoliceweaponsComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cache of weapons goes missing from Compton vault
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News