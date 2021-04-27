airport news

Atlanta airport no longer the busiest in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Atlanta airport no longer world's busiest airport

ATLANTA -- For more than 20 years, Atlanta's airport has consistently been the busiest airport in the world, but not anymore.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been dethroned and relegated to second place, CNN reported.

RELATED: O'Hare drops to seventh busiest airport in the world

According to Airports Council International, the new number one is Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in southeast China.

However, a lot of travelers think Atlanta will take back the top spot as the pandemic ends.

RELATED: Midway ranked as worst airport in US, report says

The coronavirus made 2020 an unprecedented year. Air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reportedly declined more than 61% with just 43 million passengers compared to 110 million the prior year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgeorgiaairport newsair travelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Hollywood Burbank Airport shut down after person runs onto runway
Labor Day 2021: Large crowds expected at LAX as travelers head home
San Franciso a hot spot for international vaccine tourists
Strangers gift $60K to beloved airport piano player after viral video
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News