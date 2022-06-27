subway restaurant

Atlanta Subway worker shot, killed by man who complained of too much mayo, police say

ATLANTA -- A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire.

Police said the woman who was killed was 26 years old. A 24-year-old employee is recovering from her injuries. Police said her 5-year-old child was inside the restaurant at the time.

WSB-TV reported a 36-year-old man has since been arrested. Police have not identified him.

"What you're seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead," interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two women, and the condition of the injured woman wasn't immediately available.

"It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
