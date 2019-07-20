Attempted murder-suicide leaves 83-year-old woman dead in South Whittier

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after an 83-year-old woman was found dead and a man critically injured in a murder-suicide attempt in South Whittier Saturday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to a home in the 14500 block of Allegan Street at about 11:22 a.m.

Deputies said both the woman and the male suspect, who they say is her 89-year-old husband, both had stab wounds to the upper torso. Investigators say he stabbed her to death.

Authorities said it was the couple's daughter who walked in the home and made the discovery Saturday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A family member is being questioned at the home but is not being detained, and there were no signs of forced entry into the residence, according to the Sheriff's Department.
