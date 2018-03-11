Attempted robbery, shots fired causes scare at Glendale Galleria; 1 suspect in custody

An attempted robbery and a single gunshot caused panic for customers shopping at the Glendale Galleria Saturday afternoon as two suspects were on the loose. (Sue Haddad/Facebook)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
An attempted robbery and a single gunshot caused panic for customers shopping at the Glendale Galleria Saturday afternoon.

The situation unfolded around 2:30 p.m. at the shopping center. Customers went fleeing from the area unsure of what was going on after hearing gunfire in the mall.

Authorities said there was an attempted robbery at Bhindi Jewelers, and a security guard employed by the store fired shots during the commotion, but no one was hurt.

One of the customers who had fled from the building captured video of a man handcuffed and being escorted by officers.

Authorities later tweeted that one suspect was taken into custody regarding the robbery attempt, but that two others remained on the loose.

Many people crowded into the nearby parking structures and traffic appeared backed up in the area with the heavy police presence.

Police said there was no threat to the public and that the situation was under control.

The investigation is ongoing.
