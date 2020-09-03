Dijon Kizzee case: Attorneys representing family demand justice after deadly shooting

New video released shows the 29-year-old running and struggling with the deputies.
By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A team of civil rights attorneys are demanding justice for Dijon Kizzee who was killed by sheriff's deputies in South Los Angeles.

New video released shows the 29-year-old running and struggling with the deputies. He then runs again and falls to the ground. Both deputies opened fire.

Authorities say Kizzee was stopped for a code violation while riding his bicycle. He took off running.

The sheriff's department says the 29-year-old dropped a jacket, a gun fell out and say Kizzee made a motion for the firearm.

Witnesses dispute what sheriff's deputies say happened after Black man killed in South LA
Witnesses to a deadly shooting disputed what sheriff's officials say happened after deputies shot and killed a Black man in South Los Angeles on Monday.



The team of attorneys representing Kizzee's family says his only crime was riding his bike while black.

"To shoot this man more than 15 times in the back, there's no way that they can justify the privilege of using deadly force," said attorney Carl Douglas.

Kizzee's aunt says too many are dying at the hands of law enforcement.

"You should be very damn scared if you have, especially a black son going around here. They can't walk, can't ride a bike, can't breathe, can't see. They can't do anything," said Fletcher Fair.

Douglas, Dale Galipo and Ben Crump are representing the family and say they have six months to file a lawsuit in connection with this case. They are demanding appropriate criminal prosecution as well as a change in the culture of training officers and say something must be done.

LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a Black bicyclist they stopped for a traffic violation after he assaulted a deputy and reached for a firearm that he dropped.

