Atwater Village: 1 person killed in officer-involved shooting

By and ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near a church in Atwater Village on Thursday.

The incident, which involved the Los Angeles Police Department, occurred near Brunswick and Appleton.

Police said the man who was shot and killed by police was threatening people with some sort of a blade. Video from AIR7 HD showed police and rescuers standing on the street near a body shortly after the shooting.

Police said no civilians were hurt, but authorities were still talking to witnesses about what happened before officers opened fire.

"The radio call indicated that there was a man with an edged weapon, and he was chasing people around. When the officers arrived, they stopped and they did engage with a man that was in the area, and there was an officer-involved shooting," an officer said. "That man was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased, here, at the scene. There is an edged weapon with that individual."

Authorities said the officers were wearing body cameras, and that video will be reviewed.

The man's identity was not released.
