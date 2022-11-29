Audi now offering 5 pure electric models while not shying away from gasoline-powered vehicles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- German auto brand Audi is moving headstrong into the electric era with two new e-tron crossovers, bringing its total EV lineup to five.

The compact fraternal twins Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are now Audi's entry-level models with battery power. Prices start in the $50,000 range, whereas the two larger mid-size e-tron models are priced closer to $70,000.

Driving range of the Q4 duo is pretty good, at about 236 to 265 miles per the EPA, and they're both stylish and packed with features. Solid challengers to other EVs in their size and price class.

And then there's the upper end of the electric Audi range, the e-tron GT starting at $100,000, or this ultimate RS version for a lofty $140,000, and up. Blistering performance, striking looks and a driving range of around 230 miles. So is this brand known for its sport sedans through the decades giving up on internal combustion altogether? Not yet.

This year, Audi unleased the mighty RS3, a highly tuned, ultra-performance variation of the company's smallest four-door. Under the hood beats the heart of a five-cylinder engine making just over 400 horsepower, with all-wheel drive getting it to the pavement. A performer, for sure, just as Audi's hot gasoline powered cars have demonstrated for many years. Audi claims a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, which is easy to believe.

Audi is one of many brands that have committed in a big way to electric cars. But are they going to give up on conventional power altogether? As of now, they're not hinting at that.

And that's the conundrum for many companies in the industry. While so many buyers are ready to go electric, many others are not. Sure, there will be government mandates for electric cars in the decades ahead, both here and around the world. But even with that, some makers are taking a wait-and-see approach to saying goodbye to internal combustion completely.

So if you're an Audi fan and are ready for pure battery power, you're in luck. Choices across the board, with more to come. But if you like your German cars old-school, you're in luck there as well. At least for the foreseeable future.