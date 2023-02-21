Austin Butler gets emotional in Oscar luncheon interview

The 'Elvis' star was moved to tears by a message from Priscilla Presley.

LOS ANGELES -- At the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon," Elvis" star Austin Butler was moved to tears during an interview with On the Red Carpet's George Pennacchio.

Pennacchio started the interview reading a personal message from Priscilla Presley.

"Austin, you're carrying the torch of greatness. We couldn't be more proud of you. The Presley family loves you, Pricilla Presley."

Butler was visibly touched and wiped a tear from his eye.

"Aw man," Butler said with a little laugh. "You're making me emotional this morning!"

"Elvis" has received 8 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Butler. Butler told Pennacchio how the role of Elvis has played a part in his life.

Since the film's debut, Butler said he has encountered "kids who are coming up and saying that the movie has inspired them to play the guitar and all the women who have seen Elvis in concert, who are moved by it." He humbly concluded that "all those things... they shift things inside of you."

