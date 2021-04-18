mass shooting

Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Austin police ID suspect in shooting that left 3 dead

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin police are looking for 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect in the shooting that left three people dead Sunday afternoon in an Austin, Texas apartment.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene in the northwest part of Texas' capital city for three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.

The scene was still active Sunday afternoon and people were being asked to avoid the area, though Austin police later said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the general public.



The shooting happened in an area of the city known as the Arboretum.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were caught on video in the area of a shooting that left at least three people dead.
Video source: Dr. Karl Kreder via Twitter



During a briefing Sunday afternoon, officials announced that Broderick, the tentative shooter , may have known the victims that were targeted. Their relationship remains unclear.

KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.

By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.



Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting.

"The cops had their guns out," he said. "Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere."

While officials are no longer considering this as an active shooter, they are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Police said there were reports that a child was involved in the incident, but that child was found and is safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsgun violencemass shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Orange mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun
4 Sikhs among victims of FedEx mass shooting
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Derek Chauvin trial: Beverly Hills police prepare for potential protests after verdict
Family pleads for answers into death of 18-year-old Aisha Nava
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Show More
Magic Mountain vaccine site closes, will be replaced by 2 new sites
West Hollywood debuts pedestrian zone on Robertson Boulevard
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Vaccine clinic hosted at Chino Hills Hindu temple
More TOP STORIES News