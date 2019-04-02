Crime & Safety

Authorities arrest molestation suspect after chase through IE

Authorities captured a possible molestation suspect after chasing him for more than an hour through the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities captured a possible molestation suspect after chasing him for more than an hour through the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started around 11:52 a.m. in Highland, when an automated license plate reader picked up the suspect's sedan as a felony child molestation suspect wanted in San Bernardino.

Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the suspect in a light-colored four-door sedan. A passenger jumped out, but the driver declined to yield, initiating a pursuit. Authorities say the passenger confirmed the identity of the driver as the molestation suspect.

CHP officers chased the suspect onto the eastbound 91 Freeway for a short time before he exited on surface streets in Riverside.

Officer made attempts to stop the suspect using a PIT maneuver and spike strips, but those efforts were unsuccessful. During one attempt at a PIT, the suspect was able to swerve into a divided lane and avoid the attempt.

He then got on to the northbound 215 Freeway and the chase continued at high speeds in relatively light traffic.

He headed into San Bernardino County and exited on surface streets. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department took over the lead role in the chase.

Sheriff's deputies made several attempts to PIT maneuver the suspect. He then stopped in the middle of the street in front of the Highland Center shopping area and surrendered without further incident.

A woman was seen in the street approaching the car as he surrendered. Authorities say the woman was the suspect's wife and she had helped negotiate his surrender.
