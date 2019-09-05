Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase

51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera was taken into custody after a pursuit through several Central Valley counties.
The chase ultimately came to an end when officers deployed a spike strip on Interstate 5 near West Jayne Avenue in Fresno County.
Herrera is accused of opening fire on detectives that were following up on a domestic violence investigation.
The sergeant was shot once in the chest.
He was wearing a bulletproof vest and will recover from his injuries.
