Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol has confirmed officers arrested the man accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's detective Wednesday afternoon.

51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera was taken into custody after a pursuit through several Central Valley counties.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera on Thursday. He's accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's detective.



The chase ultimately came to an end when officers deployed a spike strip on Interstate 5 near West Jayne Avenue in Fresno County.

Herrera is accused of opening fire on detectives that were following up on a domestic violence investigation.

The sergeant was shot once in the chest.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest and will recover from his injuries.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
