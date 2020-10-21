Authorities chase theft suspect through San Gabriel Valley

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver stopped twice at gas stations while fleeing authorities in a chase through the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday afternoon.The chase began around 4 p.m. with an alleged theft from a Home Depot in the Glendora area.Authorities chased the suspect mostly over surface streets in El Monte and other communities in the San Gabriel Valley.Eventually they pulled back and switched to tracking him from the air and from a distance on the ground. The CHP remained in the air over the chase, but local police pulled back.That gave the suspect time to stop twice at gas stations. The first time he stopped briefly at the convenience store and then left again. A few minutes later he was seen pumping gas into the black Audi.Law enforcement was not visible on the ground during either of those stops.Only one person appeared to be inside the vehicle. At times he was driving erratically and weaving through traffic. At other times he got temporarily stuck in traffic and did not try to break free.The driver, who was wearing a Lakers jersey and cap, continued going for more than an hour after the chase began as authorities continued to monitor him.More than 90 minutes into the chase, the suspect entered the 10 Freeway westbound, marking the first time he was on a freeway. CHP units continued to track him.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.