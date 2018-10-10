Deputies fatally shoot man armed with knife in Thousand Oaks confrontation, authorities say

Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife in a confrontation in Thousand Oaks, authorities said. (OnScene)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife in a confrontation early Wednesday morning in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

According to the department, the incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hillcrest and Duesenberg drives, where the first responding deputy encountered a man who was inside a vehicle after an apparent crash.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and approached the 26-year-old, who was trying to cut his wrists, authorities said, adding that he then exited the vehicle.

"He advanced toward the deputies. He was hit multiple times with less-lethal - a beanbag-type shotgun," said Sgt. Eric Buschow, a sheriff's spokesman. "He did not respond to that, did not respond to verbal commands and attempts to de-escalate the situation."

When the man moved toward the deputies, they opened fire, Buschow said. He was identified only as a Thousand Oaks resident.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
