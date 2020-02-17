Authorities investigating after 3 bodies found in Perris

The bodies were discovered just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
#Perris— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020
Deputies are on scene of where three deceased persons were located this morning. Heavy police activity in the area of the 900 block of N. Perris Blvd. No additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/UkAQwWsPCS
No additional information was immediately available.
