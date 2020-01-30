FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the 10 Freeway in Fontana, authorities said.
A man was found next to his vehicle on the westbound side of the freeway near Cherry Avenue at about 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The investigation prompted all lanes to be temporarily shut down. All lanes later opened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.
An investigation is ongoing.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Authorities investigating after body found on WB 10 Freeway in Fontana
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More