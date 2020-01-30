Authorities investigating after body found on WB 10 Freeway in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the 10 Freeway in Fontana, authorities said.A man was found next to his vehicle on the westbound side of the freeway near Cherry Avenue at about 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.The investigation prompted all lanes to be temporarily shut down. All lanes later opened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.An investigation is ongoing.