Authorities investigating after body found on WB 10 Freeway in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the 10 Freeway in Fontana, authorities said.

A man was found next to his vehicle on the westbound side of the freeway near Cherry Avenue at about 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation prompted all lanes to be temporarily shut down. All lanes later opened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
