Authorities investigating alleged bullying incident at Lancaster high school

Authorities are aware of a video posted to social media involving an alleged bullying incident between two Lancaster High School students.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Video shows a girl mocking another student and slapping him as a crowd of students watched. According to the person who posted the video on Facebook, the boy who was slapped has autism.

The sheriff's department said they are aware of the situation and the video, and said "appropriate actions" were taken by both the sheriff's office and school district. An investigation is currently ongoing.

In a statement, the Antelope Valley Union High School District said it responded to the situation immediately after it occurred.

"We became aware of this matter shortly after it occurred and responded immediately," the statement read. "This type of behavior is not tolerated at any of our schools."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
