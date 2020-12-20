Authorities investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lennox, nearby unrelated shooting in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CNS) -- Authorities were gathering clues Sunday in two separate, unrelated shootings that occurred near each other, one in the unincorporated Lennox area of Los Angeles County, where deputies shot an armed suspect to death, and the other in Inglewood, where another man was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

Two handguns were recovered at each location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

In the initial dispatch, deputies were responding to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of 104th Street, Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

Upon arrival, they spotted an armed man standing at the rear of a driveway and a shooting occurred, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"The suspect refused to comply with deputies' orders and attempted to raise his gun again and a second deputy-involved shooting occurred,'' Koerner said. "The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.'' At least two handguns were recovered at the location, Koerner said.

"Additional deputies were responding to the (initial) call and located an unresponsive gunshot victim, unrelated to the deputy-involved shooting, laying in the street on the 10300 block of Burin Avenue (in) Inglewood,'' Koerner added.

That victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two handguns were also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shootings to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
