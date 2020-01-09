Authorities investigating possible threat against Calabasas High

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are investigating after a possible shooting threat was posted on social media against Calabasas High School.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies will be at the school Thursday as a precautionary measure. Detectives are still in the process of determining whether the post is credible and who posted it.

School officials have been notified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Malibu/Lost Hills station at (818) 878-1808.
