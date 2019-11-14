Authorities investigating school threat in Whittier area

SCHOOL THREAT



1) We are aware of and investigating a school threat making the rounds on social media involving Rancho Starbuck Intermediate School in East #Whittier.



Deps have ID'd & are speaking with the 2 students involved.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are investigating a threat that was made to a middle school in the Whittier area Wednesday.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was aware of a threat involving Rancho-Starbuck Intermediate School.Rancho-Starbuck Principal Linda Takacs and Superintendent of Schools Jim Coombs released a statement assuring that any students who may have allegedly been involved will not be attending school while the case is being investigated.Students were also assured that they are safe to return to school.Deputies with the department's Norwalk Station said they have identified and are speaking with two students involved."We treat all threats as serious and investigate immediately. Joke or not," the station tweeted.An increased presence from deputies is expected to be present at school Thursday "to help ease any fears," authorities said.No arrests have been made.An investigation is ongoing.