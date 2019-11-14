Social media threat made against Whittier middle school under investigation

SCHOOL THREAT



1) We are aware of and investigating a school threat making the rounds on social media involving Rancho Starbuck Intermediate School in East #Whittier.



Deps have ID'd & are speaking with the 2 students involved.#LASD #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/wRJkdXv0oM — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) November 14, 2019

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A middle school in Whittier saw an increased presence from authorities Thursday morning following a threat made on social media.The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says the threat against Rancho-Starbuck Intermediate School was reported Wednesday night. Deputies with the department's Norwalk Station said they have identified and are speaking with two students involved."We treat all threats as serious and investigate immediately. Joke or not," the station tweeted.Deputies were present at the school "to help ease any fears," authorities said.Principal Linda Takacs and Superintendent of Schools Jim Coombs released a statement assuring that any students who may have allegedly been involved will not be attending school while the case is being investigated.Students were also assured that they were safe to return to school Thursday.No arrests have been made.An investigation is ongoing.