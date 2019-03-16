Authorities respond to plane crash in Riverside

Ward 7 / Aircraft Crash / Robinson X Norwood / RIV Incident #19-007905



Info only at this time, we have an Alert 3 (Aircraft Crash), confirmed plane crashed in the 10500 block of Robinson.



Unknown how many persons were on the plane at this time. pic.twitter.com/rrmVTEyhVG — Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) March 16, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities responded to a plane crash in Riverside Saturday afternoon.The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson.Information regarding fatalities and the extent of damage were not immediately available.It is unknown how many people were on the plane, according to the Fire Department.