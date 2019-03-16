Authorities respond to plane crash in Riverside

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities responded to a plane crash in Riverside Saturday afternoon.

The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson.

Information regarding fatalities and the extent of damage were not immediately available.



It is unknown how many people were on the plane, according to the Fire Department.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
