Authorities respond to plane crash in Riverside

The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson.
Information regarding fatalities and the extent of damage were not immediately available.
Ward 7 / Aircraft Crash / Robinson X Norwood / RIV Incident #19-007905— Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) March 16, 2019
Info only at this time, we have an Alert 3 (Aircraft Crash), confirmed plane crashed in the 10500 block of Robinson.
Unknown how many persons were on the plane at this time. pic.twitter.com/rrmVTEyhVG
It is unknown how many people were on the plane, according to the Fire Department.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.